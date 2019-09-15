9/15/19: Cooler with Clouds for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful day to end the weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures, for most, back into the mid and even upper 70’s. That looks to change as we head into a new work week as we expect clouds and even a few showers through the day on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures as well.

This afternoon and evening we have a warm front extending from Wisconsin through the Great Lakes and into Western New York. This is bringing with it a batch of showers that will move through for us this evening in the form of scattered showers.

Area of low pressure passes to our south through the afternoon on Monday, so while we will not see an all day rain we will keep the threat for showers in the forecast, especially south of Albany.

But the good news, behind this system we will see an extended period of plenty of sunshine and dry time along with slowly moderating temperatures and by the time we get to the end of the week we will be back near 80. By Monday morning we will be seeing a few scattered showers, but again, the best threat for those look to be Albany South.

We will continue to see the chances for showers through the afternoon hours as well.

Notice, if you are north of Albany tomorrow you may end up seeing a fair deal of sunshine as the clouds and the rain look to remain focused to the south through the afternoon. We should all get into some sun before the day is through as skies look to slowly clear from north to south as high pressure builds in. Once high pressure moves in, it is here to stay for the week ahead into next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Rob