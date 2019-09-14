9/14/19: Nicer Look to Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A much cooler afternoon for your Saturday with highs only reaching the mid and upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and even a few showers around. As we head into Sunday things are looking better with better chances for sunshine and highs returning to the 70’s!

As of 5pm we have a cold front to our west which has brought the increased cloud cover along with the gusty winds this afternoon.

This front will push through this evening and overnight which will help to keep the threat for showers in the forecast through about midnight tonight.

However, once that boundary passes we should see skies become partly clear, the winds will die down and we will even see some patchy fog develop by Sunday morning.

The good news is, is that behind this front high pressure will build back in. The bad news, it will be short lived as another system looks to work it’s way in by Sunday night into Monday.

While we will remain dry through Sunday afternoon, the likelihood of showers looks to increase as we head later into the evening and overnight period on Sunday.

By 6-8pm Sunday night most of us will be dealing with showers and even a period of steadier rain is possible through the night.

By Monday morning the rain should be tapering to showers and we will be looking at a mainly dry Monday afternoon aside from the chance for a quick spot shower.

Once we get through that round of wet weather we will be entering a very quiet and dry period filled with a good amount of sunshine right through next weekend! We will turn slightly cooler for the middle of the week but temperatures moderate once again by next weekend as we approach the upper 70’s to near 80.

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob