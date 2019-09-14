9/14/19: Clouds & rain to kick off the weekend

Get ready for a dreary start to the weekend… most of Saturday looks cloudy, with on and off showers starting around lunch. We’re also starting off much warmer than we were on Friday morning.

More clouds and breezy conditions are keeping us about 10-15 degrees warmer. Throughout the course of the morning, you can expect winds of 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally picking up to 25 or 30 mph.

As a slow-moving cold front pushes through the area, rainy conditions will settle in by lunchtime and last through the overnight hours.

Heavy rain or thunder are not expected – we’ve just got on and off showers in our forecast.

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Expect overnight low temperatures to bottom out a few degrees cooler, with upper 50’s in Albany and upper 40’s in the Adirondacks.

Outside of a couple isolated showers on Sunday evening, most will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 70’s.

Monday could feature a couple showers for the morning commute, but the rest of the day looks dry. Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be incredible, with cool starts and fall-like weather.