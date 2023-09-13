Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Cold front will continue to push to the east and take the clouds and the wetter weather with it. In its wake we will see partly sunny skies return to the Capital Region for Thursday, and mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon.

High pressure is going to be building in and stay with us through the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Ultimately this is what will keep us “shielded” from hurricane Lee which will be bringing indirect impacts to folks along the New England coastline.

Our weather is looking very quiet through Thursday with more clouds to the north, temperatures will remain seasonably cool with most in the 60s and low 70s.

Latest on Hurricane Lee has the storm just under 1000 miles southwest of Nantucket Island. It will begin to speed up and it moves more northward during the day on Thursday. The official track from the National Hurricane Center keeps the center of the storm off the coast from Cape Cod into the weekend.

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for the New England Coastline. Winds into Saturday will likely be gusting on the order of 70-75 mph right on the coast. While we won’t be seeing winds that strong, gusts to 25-35 mph will not be out of the question.

As this storm passes off the coast our weather will be not too bad with warmer temperatures expected for Sunday. However, our next storm system will be moving in for Monday with more clouds and a few showers likely. We turn partly sunny with seasonably cool weather into the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob