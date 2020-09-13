9/13/2020: Showers move in for Sunday afternoon

Have the umbrella handy! Showers move in from the west this afternoon.

The high pressure that was over us on Saturday, keeping us bright and sunny, has moved off the coast. Now, clockwise winds around it are pumping in warmer, slightly more humid air.

That means that the front moving in from the west will have enough moisture to work with to produce some steady showers. A few showers are possible in the Adirondacks late this morning, but expect the more widespread and consistent rain to arrive in the western Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, and North Country by early afternoon.

The band of rain will be weakening as it moves wast, but it should stay together long enough to bring a few showers to the Capital District by 5 or 6 pm. Whats left of the activity will then pass east into the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains after sunset.

The clouds and rain will prevent us from warming too much, and highs will peak only around 70 degrees despite a mild start to the day.

After the main band of rain moves through, only a few sprinkles and very light showers are expected to redevelop through the course of the evening. We’ll fall into the 50’s for overnight lows, and won’t begin to clear out until Monday morning.

Despite the return of clear skies by Monday afternoon, temperatures will stay below average for this time of year thanks to a cool northwest breeze. Highs will peak in the 60’s for most.

Wednesday morning looks set to bring us another round of low temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. The afternoon will feature mid-60’s once again. 70’s and sun are back for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next rain chance then comes Friday in the form showers. Saturday, we’ll clear out and cool down to kick off the new weekend.