Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful afternoon today with low levels of humidity, temperatures seasonably warm with most in the upper 70s and low 80s. Things will be changing a bit as we go into the day on Wednesday with widespread rain and showers which could be heavy at times. Wouldn’t be shocked to hear a rumble or two of thunder, but not looking at anything widespread.

Cold front will be moving in through the morning hours and into the first part of the afternoon on Wednesday. This will bring in a period of rain, heavy at times. This wet weather will likely linger through the afternoon on Wednesday leaving our temperatures a bit cooler. There are come indications that we may see some breaks of sunshine late in the day which would help our temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Behind this cold front things will be a bit cooler, however, drier air will still around and we are anticipating a lot of sunshine through the weekend and into early next week with seasonably cool weather.

Wednesday will star out wet with embedded downpours likely. Temperatures will be in the 60s and likely hold there most of the afternoon.

Some dry time is expected late in the day into the evening this may help our temperatures warm a bit into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Thursday with more clouds expected to the north, temperatures will remain seasonably cool with many struggling to get out of the upper 60s or low 70s.

We remain seasonably cool and bright for the end of the week and the start of the weekend as we watch Hurricane Lee safely pass to our east. It will likely turn a bit breezy Saturday afternoon as the storm does pass off the coast. Few more clouds but a bit warmer for Sunday, more clouds with the chance for a shower on Monday, cooler with some more sunshine for Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob