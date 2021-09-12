9/12/21: Storms Tonight, Partly Sunny Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Mostly cloudy out there today with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s but there was a big increase in the humidity as a cold front begins to slow down just north of the Mohawk Valley this evening.

This frontal boundary will be the main focus for storms later this evening and overnight. Especially through the Mohawk Valley south and east. We are watching two clusters of storms now in Michigan and those storms are expected to move into the Capital region as we approach midnight tonight. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for strong to severe storms for tonight.

We will start to see some of those storms making it north and west of Albany by 10pm tonight.

These storms will continue to slowly push eastward through the night closer to midnight.

That cluster of storms will push into Western New England after midnight and there may be a second cluster of storms moving through after midnight as well.

This cold front pushes south during the morning hours of Monday, this will provide an air mass with less humidity, but temperatures should remain seasonable with highs into the low to mid 70s once again.

A warm front will be pushing through later in the evening on Tuesday which will bring the threat for a shower or two later in the day on Tuesday. This will lead to a warmer, more humid feel to the air on Wednesday again. However, a cold front will be moving through Wednesday afternoon. This will likely bring another round of storms, some of which could be locally strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat at this early vantage point.

Behind that we will remain relatively dry with the chance for a few showers Friday and Sunday, but it does appear there will be plenty of dry time with temperatures warming back into the 70s to near 80 degrees by next weekend. Have a great night and be sure to have a way to get warnings if severe storms roll through tonight. -Rob