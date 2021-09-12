9/12/2021: Storms tonight, clearing for Monday

Heads up! Storms are in the forecast for tonight, and some could pack a punch with gusty winds and the potential for localized flooding. Areas highlighted in yellow on the map below are most at risk to see severe weather.

Clouds will give way to a few scattered showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will peak in the 70’s for much of the region.

After sunset, a few storms will grow out of the earlier activity. The strongest of them could produce periods of torrential rain, thunder, and wind.

Around midnight and into the early morning hours of Monday, a larger complex of storms could develop and produce more widespread rain and wind. Multiple rounds of rain over the course of the night mean that some areas could see impressive precipitation totals, and poor drainage areas will be at risk for some flooding.

The good news is that all of this activity should have cleared our area by sunrise on Monday, and clearing skies will set up a very pleasant afternoon with highs in the 70’s.

A period of warmer and unsettled weather will settle in for the rest of the work week, with shower chances and highs sometimes approaching the 80 degree mark



-Matt