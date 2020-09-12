9/12/2020: Chilly start, incredible finish to Saturday

It was feeling like fall this morning! Overnight lows dipped down to 41 degrees in the Capital, well below average for this time of year.

In fact, it was only 5 degrees shy of tying the record coldest morning!

Many ended up a bit closer to freezing, with mid to upper 30’s recorded across a good chunk of the Adirondacks, North Country, and Western New England.

The high pressure that kept us clear overnight remains in place throughout the day, ensuring a lot of sunshine and a quiet, comfortable weather day.

Highs will rise quickly through the late morning, ultimately peaking in the upper 70’s.

Winds will shift overnight, bringing in a few clouds and slightly warmer, more moist air from the south. We’ll still have a comfortable evening with lows in the mid 50’s for the Albany area, but it won’t be quite as cool or as crisp to kick off Sunday.

With more clouds building in throughout the course of the day, Sunday will actually end up being a degree or two cooler despite the mild start. Highs will peak at 70 in Albany and the Mid-Hudson, with 60’s elsewhere.

Clouds will give way to showers by the mid-afternoon for the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley. The rain looks set to make it to the Capital District and Western New England by sunset.

We’ll clear out on Monday, but don’t expect much of a warm up. Cool air coming in behind the rain will keep highs only in the 60’s. Expect breezy conditions on top of it all!

Lows are back into the 30’s and 40’s for the middle of next work week. Highs won’t rebound until Wednesday, when 70’s are back on the table. Thursday evening and early Friday morning, another round of showers are possible.