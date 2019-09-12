9/12/19: Periods of Rain and Showers for Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Thursday morning! We had the feel of summer for Wednesday afternoon with highs back into the mid and even upper 80’s! Today will be a complete turn around and it will feel like fall once again with rain and showers and highs only reaching the mid 60’s!

We are in for a good dose of rain for this morning and into the afternoon. However, the good news for today will be the feeling of less humid air as a cold front is now to our south.

However, there is an area of low pressure now back near Chicago that will ride along the frontal boundary and bring us the showers and some periods of steadier rain through mid afternoon.

We can see on futurecast that by around 9am this morning we will be seeing some steadier rain already making it into the Capital Region.

I don’t foresee there being widespread thunder with this system but a few rumbles cannot be completely ruled out through late morning and early afternoon.

The good news is that by noon the heaviest and steadiest of the rain will slowly begin to taper from west to east. This trend will continue through late afternoon and into the evening and we may even see a few breaks of sunshine before the day is through.

After today Friday is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine after a few pockets of dense fog in the morning. Temperatures will be back into the low 70’s as well. Saturday though, we will run the risk for a few more showers. So for right now, Sunday looks to be the pick of the upcoming weekend! Enjoy!

-Rob