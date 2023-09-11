Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth and Kevin Appleby:

Not the greatest starts to the work week with more clouds than sun with on again, off again showers through the afternoon. Temperatures struggled because of this and remained mainly in the low to mid 70s. A stalled out front is what brought out more showers, however, a little ridge of high pressure will be building in for a short time for some drier air Tuesday afternoon.

This little bubble of high pressure will be relatively short lived with some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures expected for Tuesday. We also can’t rule out a stray shower, but it does look likely that most will remain dry.

Our next weather maker will be moving in on Wednesday with an area of low pressure and a cold front. This will bring in a round of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms for Wednesday morning and afternoon. Behind this we will get an early taste of fall by Thursday.

Tuesday will be a nicer day with some sunshine and milder temperatures. Slightly above average temperatures are expected across the region with the slightest chance for a shower.

A cold front will be moving in for Wednesday. This will bring a period of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Because of this temperatures will remain on the cooler side with most only in the 60s to near 70.

Weather looks pretty quiet for Thursday and Friday with some sunshine, temperatures will moderate some for Friday. We will be watching hurricane Lee for the weekend. We will likely not see direct impacts here in the Capital Region, but we could see some wind from this storm beginning Friday and carrying us into Saturday. Looking to remain seasonable with dry conditions carrying us into early parts of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Kevin