9/11/2021: Bright & sunny Saturday, but unsettled weather ahead…

It was a cool start across the News10 region today, with most in the 40’s for overnight lows! Places like Bennington saw their coolest temperatures in over a month. A few isolated spots in the Adirondacks recorded lows in the 30’s!

With nothing but sunshine today, those numbers will climb quickly. Ultimately, high temperatures will peak in the mid 70’s for most valley locations. Higher terrain will warm to the upper 60’s or low 70’s.

Sunday won’t start out nearly as cool – lows will only be around 60. Expect more clouds and a few passing showers after lunchtime.

Another round of weather will move through in the early morning hours of Monday. This line of storms could pack a bit of a punch, with brief periods of heavy rain and perhaps some pockets of gusty winds.

That line will clear us well before sunrise, and the rest of Monday will be both dry and actually quite pleasant. High temperatures will peak in the mid 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The rest of the work week looks a bit unsettled, with slowly climbing mugginess, warmth, and rain chances. On Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, rumbles of thunder could accompany the showers later in the day.



-Matt