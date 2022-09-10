Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We are anticipating a beautiful start to the weekend, after some morning fog burns off, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s. There will be just a touch of humidity, but that will remain relatively low this afternoon.

High pressure continues to keep us protected from clouds or rain, at least for now. This begins to change overnight as high pressure slowly moves east and allows clouds from the south to begin to stream in overnight.

Clouds will be first to arrive, perhaps this evening, and will likely increase overnight tonight, turning our skies mostly cloudy. This will provide us with a mainly cloudy sky for Sunday, which will keep our temperatures a bit cooler than today. Most of the day on Sunday looks dry, that is until the late afternoon and early evening when rain showers will become more likely.

Futurecast shows a fantastic afternoon to enjoy today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures seasonably warm in the low to mid 80s for most. But notice by this evening, clouds will likely begin to stream in from the south, perhaps making for a beautiful sunset!





Clouds will increase and likely thicken up overnight tonight. But we do look to remain dry during the nighttime hours.

We do start dry on Sunday, but clouds will hang tough through the morning and into the afternoon hours. We will likely see a few breaks of sunshine, but it will not be as bright as it was on Friday or today. Temperatures will hold a bit cooler because the reduced amount of sunshine. Watch for showers, especially south and west by late afternoon and into the evening. These showers will likely try to sneak into the Capital Region by Sunday evening.





Monday looks to be partly sunny with a chance of a shower and temperatures near 80 degrees, showers look a little more likely on Tuesday, which again, will hold temperatures mainly in the mid 70s. We dry out on Wednesday, skies turn partly sunny and we may turn a bit breezy in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. Low to mid 70s for Thursday with lots of sunshine, sunshine looks to continue into Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again. Have a great weekend! -Rob