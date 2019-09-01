9/1/19: More clouds, rain by Labor Day

Happy September! Expect Sunday to feature more clouds, but mostly dry and comfortable conditions.

Even with rain trying to move in from the west, high pressure will keep most of us dry today. Expect temperatures to peak in the 70’s across the region.

Clouds overnight will help keep us warmer than we were Saturday morning. Lows will bottom out in the 60’s in the valleys, and in the 50’s in the higher elevations.

Throughout the course of Labor day, expect slow, gradual warming. Temps will peak again in the 70’s for most. Most of the day will feature a chance of rain, but the good news is that it should start to clear out by the evening hours.

Some storms in the afternoon could bring rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.

Expect more sun on Tuesday, with highs near 80. Showers and storms are back in the mix for Wednesday, before cooler weather returns Thursday and into the weekend.