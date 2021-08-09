8/9/2021: Warm, humid, few showers south

Buckle up, heat and humidity are on the rise! Today will be the most manageable of the entire work week, with highs in the mid 80’s. Even so, humidity could make it feel closer to 90.

Most will stay dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most should be south of Albany, like the Catskills, Mid-Hudson, and southern Berkshires.

Overnight, any rain will have fizzled. Expect partly cloudy, muggy conditions and lows in the 60’s. Some higher spots in the mountains may briefly dip down into the upper 50’s.

We’ll be even hotter for the rest of the work week, with highs approaching 90 degrees, higher humidity, and daily storm chances. On Wednesday and Thursday in particular, the combination of heat and humidity could make to feel like it’s 100 degrees out. Make sure you’re staying cool out there!

Friday brings both good and bad news. A cold front will approach the region, but won’t arrive until late in the day. That means the afternoon is still uncomfortably hot & sticky. There will also be storms sweeping through along with the boundary.

But, thankfully, we’ll clear out and cool down behind the front… and just in time for the weekend! Highs will be in the upper 70’s to right around 80, with much less humidity as well. Until then… stay cool!



-Matt