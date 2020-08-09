8/9/2020: Heat slowly building, most stay dry

Make sure you enjoy today’s warm, but nice weather. Heat and humidity will build as we go into the work week, settign up a sweltering couple of days ahead.

There is some patchy fog in the higher terrain of the Catskills, Adirondacks, Greens, and Berkshires this morning, though we expect it to burn off well before lunchtime.

Sunshine will take it’s place, and we’ll warm quickly throughout the day. After starting the day in the 60’s, we’ll have highs in the upper 80’s in Albany and surrounding towns. Expect low 80’s in the higher terrain surrounding town.

Most will stay dry, through we do expect more cloud cover by the late afternoon. Then and into the evening, a few passing showers are possible, especially north of Albany.

The clouds, coupled with a light south wind, will keep us a bit warmer overnight. Lows will struggle to get far below 70 in the Albany area. Low 60’s are possible in the hills and mountains.

After a more mild start, temperatures will get all the way to 90 in the Mid-Hudson Valley on Monday, with upper 80’s in the Capital District. While this will be only a few degrees warmer than Sunday, humidity will be noticeably higher.

Many will crack the 90 degree mark during an absolute scorcher of a day on Tuesday. We’re forecasting a high of 95 degrees in Albany. A few showers and thunderstorms could form during the second half of the day, which would go a long way towards cooling us down.

Expect more widespread showers and storms on Wednesday, with rain lingering on and off through Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually fall back to seasonable levels, with highs ranging from the mid 70’s to near 80 on Saturday.