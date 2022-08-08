The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the heat wave that just keeps going! Yesterday’s high of 91 marked 5 days in a row at 90 or above. We also set a record for the “warmest minimum” temperature recorded on the date. It only got down to 76 in the morning!

We’ll be right back in the 90’s this afternoon to make it a 6 day stretch. With dew points in the 70’s, high humidity will make it feel worse than that – “feels like” temps will peak around 100! A heat advisory is in effect for most valley locations, as well as the southern half of the Berkshires.

With this much heat and humidity, pop up showers and storms are bound to develop. We don’t expect severe weather but, with a ton of moisture in the air, periods of very heavy rain are very much in the cards.

We’ll stay warm and muggy again tonight, with on and off showers sticking around, too. Tuesday high temps will be in the 80’s – still hot, still humid, but technically bringing an end to the heat wave. Showers could give way to storms for the second half of the day.

Mid-week is still warm, but also drier with humidity gradually falling off. Friday and into the weekend, we’ll get into some well deserved refreshing weather. Highs upper 70’s to right around 80, with a ton of sun and a comfortable feel to the air. Something to look forward to!