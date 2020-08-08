8/8/2020: A few showers today… then the heat is on!

It was a rainy and stormy start for some of us Thankfully, everything has fizzled and we’ll get breaks of sun throughout the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon.

That will help temperatures rise into the low 80’s by the mid-afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a comfortable and seasonable early August day with just a manageable touch of humidity.

It’ll be a cit cooler in the higher terrain, and much of the Adirondack Park will peak in the mid to upper 70’s! Great hiking weather!

A few showers could redevelop later this afternoon. Don’t expect a washout, any activity will be moving through rather quickly.

Showers will end after sunset, and we’ll dry out throughout the evening. With calm winds and wet soil, a bit of patchy fog could develop by daybreak on Sunday. Take it slow on the roads!

Sunday will feature increasing heat and humidity. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 80’s… but with the humidity factored in, it will feel like the 90’s during the heat of the day.

Temperatures only go up… and up and up for the work week! Monday will see the mercury hit 90 in the mid afternoon, with humidity remaining high under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday figures to be an absolute scorcher, with highs in the mid 90’s. A few thunderstorms are possible during the second half of the day… they’d go a long way towards cooling us off!

A slow moving front will be in the area for much of the second half of the week, leading to shower chances Wednesday and Thursday. At least it’ll bump temperatures back down into the 80’s!