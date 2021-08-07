8/7/21: Pop-up Shower/ Storm for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The heat and humidity have returned to the Capital Region and it is looking to stick around for several day and through much of the upcoming week. This will lead to the chance at pop-up storms to develop beginning Sunday and lasting through mid-week before a more widespread likelihood of storms develops on Friday. Currently we have high pressure to our south and a boundary to the north. Behind that boundary is cooler and drier air, we are located in the “battle zone” and will experience pop-up showers/ storms because of this, but not everyone will see those storms.

This boundary will be lifting further north Sunday night and into Monday. This will in turn bring more heat and humidity to the Capital Region, but it will also lessen the chances at storms. There will still be a threat for a few pop-up Tuesday and Wednesday, but that chance will mainly be late in the day into the evening hours.

Futurecast showing this nicely for Sunday. Similar to Saturday we will see a hazy sky, sunshine breaking through from time to time, but with that heating we will also see storms popping up, mainly north of Albany and into the higher terrain. Can’t rule out a few showers in Western New England and even the Catskills Sunday evening.

A coastal system is going to come very close to us Sunday night into Monday morning. The way things look right now, this system will be too far east to have much impact here, however, there is a chance a couple of showers may be seen early Monday morning into the Berkshires.

Again, with the heating of the day on Monday, there is still the threat for an afternoon showers, but most of the day will be dry. Any showers/ storms that do pop-up could produce heavy rainfall given the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere.

Then it is just hot and humid with the chance at a shower or storm for Tuesday and Wednesday. Better chance at storms for Thursday, but especially for Friday as a pretty potent cold front swings through. That front will drop our temperatures back into the 70’s but it will also cleanse the air of all the humidity and provide mostly sunny skies to develop for much of next weekend! Have a great Sunday! -Rob