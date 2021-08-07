8/7/2021: Summer in full swing as weather heats up this week

Forget the cool and rainy stretch that was July in the Capital District… we’re cruising further into the month of August and temps are going up, and up, and up!

Highs will be in the mid 80’s across the region this afternoon. South of Albany, where it will be a bit warmer, the combination of warmth and mugginess could make it feel closer to 90!

We don’t expect widespread rain, but a few pop up showers and storms can’t be ruled out from mid-afternoon to early evening.

Most activity will fizzle as the sun goes down. Expect mostly cloudy conditions overnight, with lows in the the 60’s and perhaps a leftover sprinkle or shower.

Tomorrow, a warm and muggy morning will give way to more highs in the mid 80’s. We expect more widespread showers and storms than today.

Monday features similar temps. Storm chances will be more akin to Saturday – pop up, and hit or miss. Tuesday looks dry, but with mid to upper 80’s and humidity… a lot of us would probably wish for a shower or two to cool us down!

Rain chances return for the second half of the work week, and temps look even higher. We will be pushing 90 in some spots! Stay cool out there.



-Matt