Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another hot and steamy day across the Capital Region with highs in the low 90s for most. It was also another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some places picking up almost an inch of rain, while others saw nothing. We will repeat this again for Sunday, but in the meantime, the steam bath continues tonight with high humidity and temperatures holding in the low 70s through the night.

Big ridge of high pressure in all levels of the atmosphere is currently anchored on the East Coast and is not moving anywhere too quickly. This is why we will remain very hot and humid for the rest of the weekend and into the first part of next week. This will also provide chances for much needed rainfall each and everyday with widely scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours through Tuesday.

There is relief coming, a very slow moving cold front is on the way, but it will take some time to get here, likely not until Tuesday into Wednesday. It will then slow or almost stall just south and east of the Capital Region which will keep the shower threat in the forecast through Thursday, along with slowly falling levels of humidity.

Sunday looks to start much like the last several days, with patchy fog, partly sunny skies and warm temperatures already in the low to mid 70s with lots of humidity.

As the heating of the day begins, we will once again await the arrival of pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, not expecting anything severe, but any storm would be capable of torrential downpours since there is so much moisture in the atmosphere to work with. Similar to today, temperatures will warm into the low to potentially mid 90s before those showers and storms arrive, so expect another hot and steamy day.





With temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dewpoints in the low 70s, heat index temperatures will once again be near 100 degrees, so a heat advisory will be in effect through the valley locations from 11am until 8pm on Sunday.





Another hot day on Monday with temperatures likely in the mid 90s for many, may remain in the 80s to the north with a bit more in the way of clouds. However, we have a better chance at widespread showers and thunderstorms during the second part of Monday as a weak impulse of energy could get a few of these storms going will be moving through the flow. Some of the storms Monday could potentially be on the strong side with gusty winds and perhaps some small hail.





Still hot on Tuesday with high levels of humidity and once again the chance at scattered showers and storms. These storms will be the start of the “cool down” that will be coming in for the second half of the week. Temperatures on Wednesday will still be warm, mid 80s to near 90, but the dewpoint temperatures will fall into the mid 60s, so a bit less humid. Back to the mid 80s for Thursday with dewpoint temperatures near 60, then as we get to the weekend temperatures may struggle to get into the 80s, but the dewpoint temperatures will likely fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, overnight lows will likely also be in the low 50s heading into the weekend. Stay cool on Sunday and just know there is relief coming! -Rob