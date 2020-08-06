8/6/2020: A delightful August day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! “A delightful August day.” That’s a phrase that we don’t say too often at this stage of summer. Today it couldn’t be more true. This morning is comfortable, if not a little cool with temperatures in the 50s across Upstate New York. Check out North Creek, it was 49° at 4 AM!

With high pressure overhead there wasn’t much in the way in cloud cover, humidity levels are lower, and the wind was calm, all leading to the cooler start. Areas of fog and some low clouds will also developed.

Today will be a quiet weather day with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity. Most of us will enjoy a good deal of sunshine. Kingston and points southward will see more in the way of clouds due to a wave of low pressure creeping into the Mid-Atlantic.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as the low noses northward. An isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow afternoon.

The heat and humidity will remain on hold into the start of the weekend. The “muggies” return Sunday as high temperatures surge back into the upper 80s in Albany. All the while shower and storm chances will stay at a minimum thanks to high pressure.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the new week. The ridge of high pressure will flatten out early next week. This will allow a disturbance to push through on Tuesday and Wednesday, carrying chances for scattered storms.