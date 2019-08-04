8/4/19: Enjoy nice weather while it lasts!

Save for some patchy morning fog across the area, Sunday is shaping up to be a fantastic day.

Leftover moisture from yesterday’s storms, coupled with light winds across the area, is leading to reduced visibility. While the skies aren’t quite sunny over the river valleys, the worst of the fog seems to be confined to portions of the Catskills, Berkshires, and Taconics.

A check on the satellite and radar shows that there’s no weather disturbance to keep the cloudiness going. A few hours of sunshine this morning should be enough to clear up the fog.

From there on out, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the lower 80’s.

In the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, however, temperatures could struggle to warm very far past 70 degrees.

The cooling trend continues into the overnight, with temperatures dropping below average, into the low to mid 50’s. If you’ve been dying to break out the fall wardrobe, you might be able to get away with a light jacket for the Monday morning commute!

Light winds mean that we could see a bit of fog Monday morning as well. By the afternoon, we’re doing it all over again minus a degree of two. Expect the very warmest spots on our map to hit the 80 degree mark, with everybody else in the mid to upper 70’s.

Enjoy it while it lasts! We’re putting storms back in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Rain could linger into the first half of Friday, but the afternoon and evening look dry. Early indications are that next weekend looks great!