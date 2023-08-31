Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Certainly was an early taste of Fall this afternoon with a north northeasterly wind, which despite the sunshine held our temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Our average high for the day is 80. Seasonable temperatures return for Friday after a rather chilly start to the day with many in the 40s to near 50 with some patchy dense fog possible.

High pressure is keeping us safe from any storm systems over the next 24 to 48 hours. We will also see a gradual increase in our temperatures through the weekend as this high pressure moves off to the east.

There is a storm system in the northern Plains that will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring in the warmth and humidity by Sunday afternoon and it could be accompanied by a few showers or perhaps a rumble or two of thunder Saturday night as this passes.

More sunshine for the first day of September. It will be a chilly, but bright start to the day with patchy dense fog possible early.

Sunshine will rule the afternoon with a milky or hazy look to the sky likely developing as some smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves in overhead. No air quality issues are expected as this will remain aloft and not near the ground. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than today, with most in the mid to upper 70s.

Partly sunny skies for Saturday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, likely in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will remain in check, but we will run the risk for a shower or storm by Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Mid to upper 80s for Sunday with more humidity then the real warmth arrives for the Holiday on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We remain in the low 90s through the middle of the week with a slight drop off by the end of the week expected with the passage of a cold front. Have a great night! -Rob