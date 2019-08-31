8/31/19: Nice start to Labor Day Weekend!

Get out there and enjoy it, Saturday’s weather is sure to please! A cold front that has passed through our region is bringing cooler, less humid weather tot the Capital Region.

Expect highs in the mid 70’s for the river valleys. Higher elevations will likely peak only in the 60’s this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will cool considerably thanks to cool skies. Expect lows near 50 in the Capital City itself, to low 40’s in the mountains. Some spots could see upper 30’s.

The clear skies won’t last forever… Active weather will move in behind Saturday’s high pressure.

Sunday, expect more clouds and a bit of mugginess with similar temperatures.

Rain is possible in the late evening hours, but most of it should hold off until Monday.

Unfortunately, it’s not shaping up the be the greatest holiday in terms of weather… expect on and off rain for most of the day with locally heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the heaviest rain will start to taper off by late afternoon/early evening, but showers will remain possible well into the night. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 70’s.

Expect warm weather on Tuesday, with dry conditions and highs near 80. More showers and storms are possible Wednesday, before cool and dry conditions return for the end of the work week.