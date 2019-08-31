8/31/19: More Clouds than Sun for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A nice day for us this Saturday afternoon as highs made it into the low to mid 70’s for most and we saw a fair amount of sunshine. Similar temperatures can be expected for Sunday, however, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain will begin to increase later in the afternoon.

Currently we have high pressure drifting in from the Upper Great Lakes… This will settle over us tonight which should allow skies to clear for some time overnight tonight. This should also allow for the winds to die down as well which will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid 40’s to low 50’s by Sunday morning.

While we may start off with some sunshine on Sunday, clouds will quickly increase and win out by the afternoon.

While I think most of stay dry during the daytime hours on Sunday we cannot rule out a few showers later in the afternoon. The latest model runs do try to ring out a few showers between 3pm and 8pm Sunday afternoon/evening.

Although the best chances for rain comes in on Monday. Monday morning for most looks to start out fairly dry, with the exception north and west of Albany.

By the afternoon most of us will be dealing with a few showers and even a few pockets of steadier rain, so keep those umbrellas handy for your Labor Day plans.

Between 3pm and 6pm the steadiest of the showers and rain looks to start pivoting east of the Capital region, however, there could still be a few lingering showers into Monday evening.

In terms of Hurricane Dorian, as of 4pm maximum sustained winds have been measured at 150mph… Which makes Dorian a very strong category 4 hurricane. For reference, the threshold of a category 5 storm would be winds of 157 mph or greater…

The storm itself has slowed down it’s forward speed as it looks to start turning north over the next day or so thanks to high pressure in the Atlantic weakening enough and a trough over the US dropping south.

This setup has BIG changes on the forecast track of Dorian over the weekend and into next week, which will be welcome news for those along Florida’s east coast… Right now, the most favorable track keeps Dorian just offshore, which would still cause impacts along the coast but not the worst impacts from the storm. However, now Georgia and the Carolina’s could be in the path of Dorian by the middle of next week… As of right now it is still too soon to tell, and even this official track can change and shift back to the west over the next day or so. Something we will be watching.

As for us here in the Capital region once we get past the rain on Monday Tuesday looks nice and warm with highs in the low 80’s with sunshine. Wednesday we keep the warmth and increase the humidity ahead of a cold front. Behind that front we fall into the upper 60’s and low 70’s for Thursday and Friday. As of right now it does not look likely we will see impacts here from Hurricane Dorian, maybe some breezy conditions for the end of the week into next weekend, however it is still too soon to tell exactly where it will track beyond Wednesday…

Have a great weekend!

-Rob