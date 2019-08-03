8/3/19: Stormy start, but weekend not a wash!

Saturday got off to a bit of a stormy start, but don’t worry… the weekend isn’t all wet weather! Even with high pressure in the region, we’ll have to pack the umbrellas and be on the look out for a few storms.

Our forecast has most of the rain staying south of Albany. Raindrops are possible in places like Saratoga County, but the heaviest rain should be confined to places like Greene and Columbia counties. A couple storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain and rumbles of thunder and lightning.

By late afternoon or early evening, most of the rain will have moved out of the area. We’ll rapidly clear out as we go into the evening.

If you’re headed to the track at Saratoga, an umbrella isn’t a bad idea with a chance for a spotty shower. But most of the day looks dry, with partly sunny skies and highs peaking in the low 80’s.

Sunday and Monday look fantastic, with highs around 80, lower humidity, and sunny skies. Get out and enjoy it while it lasts!

Unsettled weather returns by Tuesday as a series of disturbances pass over the capital region through Friday. Each and every day features a chance for showers and storms. Early indications are that next weekend looks a little more quiet, with clearing skies.