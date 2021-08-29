8/29/2021: Cooler & cloudy, storms tomorrow

It’s wont be the most sunny Sunday! Expect more clouds than sun, with breaks in the overcast becoming more likely after lunchtime. A few sprinkles or showers could develop, but won’t be as widespread as Saturday.

With limited sun, expect limited warmth. Highs will peak in the mid 70’s for Albany and surrounding towns Humidity will be on the rise – and it will feel muggy later in the afternoon – but with temps about 5 degrees below average for this time of year, it won’t feel oppressive.

With the mugginess and clouds hanging around, it won’t get quite as cool overnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 60’s.

More widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday. Rain could start up in the late morning, but thunder and perhaps a few pockets of gusty winds won’t develop until after midday.

Humidity will fall off nicely on Tuesday, and most will stay dry. Wednesday, areas along and south of I-90 may see showers from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The end of the 7-Day looks cooler… lows will be in the 40’s Friday morning!



-Matt