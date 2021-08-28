8/28/21: Increasing Humidity to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We were left on the cool side of things this afternoon with a front to our south and high pressure to our northeast which helped to bring in a cool flow off the ocean, this also kept the clouds around and even a few showers pop-up this afternoon.

Much of the same for Sunday, however, a front will be crossing the region, so I am optimistic that we will see better breaks for sunshine, however, we will also see the humidity slowly increasing and continue to run the risk for a shower or two through the afternoon.

Futurecast shows that we start out Sunday dry with temperatures in the low 60s and dew points in the upper 50s it will feel just a touch sticky to start the day.

As we progress through the day the warm front will move to the north, this will allow a warmer flow of air to setup, temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 70s, however, we do run the risk for a few pop-up showers through the afternoon and evening. It will not be a washout and most should remain dry.

Much of the same on Monday, however, it will feel much more humid with dew points approaching 70 and temperatures Monday morning near 70 to start we will warm into the low 80s with some sunshine, but an approaching cold front will pop a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

We are also watching Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm will be undergoing rapid intensification overnight tonight and will likely become a strong category 4 hurricane within the next 12-18 hours before a likely landfall in Louisiana. Current sustained winds are at 105 mph with gusts to 125 mph. The biggest concerns will be for life threatening storm surge of 7-15 feet high along with the strong winds at landfall within the eye wall. Rainfall will also be another concern as it is likely they see 10-20″ of rain with local amounts closer to 30″ of rain.











It is likely that Ida will make landfall during Sunday afternoon or evening and then make a turn to the northeast by Monday night into Tuesday. I mention this because the front that will be moving through the Capital Region on Monday is going to stall near of just south of us Tuesday. Ida, or what’s left of Ida will be riding along the frontal boundary and could bring rainfall here by midweek. Right now the guidance is still up in the air on how far north the moisture gets. So we will continue to monitor the trends for this potential.

What does look certain is behind Ida we look to see a much cooler air mass moving in from southern Canada which will bring us breezy conditions for Thursday with partly sunny skies, but temperatures may be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s for several days leading into next weekend. However, if we don’t see rain from Ida on Wednesday it does look likely most will remain dry for perhaps the next 5-8 days. Have a great Sunday! -Rob