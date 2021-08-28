8/28/2021: More clouds than sun, a few stray showers

While it won’t be a washout, we’ve all got a chance to see a shower or two on Saturday. Best chance for rain will be early afternoon, activity will fade off the map as the sun goes down tonight.

With limited sunshine, we’ll have a cooler feel to the air today. High temperatures will peak in the mid 70’s across the region.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions and light winds out of the south. Valley locations will fall into the low 60’s of overnight lows, while the hills and mountains will be in the 50’s.

Sunday also looks unsettled with cloud cover and chance showers. More humidity substantial rain chances arrive on Monday with showers possible, turning to storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday looks like a great day with highs still in the low 80’s but less mugginess. Wednesday, we could see some showers associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It remains to be seen how far into our region that activity makes it, but it appears to be more likely to the south. Thursday and Friday should be dry and comfy, with temps in the mid 70’s.



-Matt