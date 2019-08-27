8/27/19: One last incredible day, rain back Wednesday

Make sure you get out and enjoy the nice weather today… it won’t last for too much longer!

We’re starting off Tuesday a few degrees warmer thanks to a bit more cloud cover in the skies over the capital region. Even so, temps are a bit below average. A light jacket will serve you well this morning!

Just make sure you’e dressed in layers… plenty of sunshine means we’ll hit the upper 70’s this afternoon in the river valleys. Expect more cloud cover building in by the late afternoon or early evening.

Temps will be just a bit cooler up in the hills and the mountains. We’ll peak in the upper 60’s/low 70’s om the Adirondacks, and in the low 70’s in the Catskills and Taconics.

Overnight, temperatures will cool off… but not as much. More clouds and humidity means we’ll only drop to the low 60’s. It’ll be one of the first warmer-than-average nights we’ve had in a while. Rain is back in the mix for Wednesday, as afternoon and evening storms move through the region.

While wind and hail appear to be unlikely with these storms, expect rumbles of thunder and occasional heavy rain downpours. While there could be some isolated, small scale street flooding in areas that see the heaviest rain, dry conditions over the past few days will limit a widespread threat.

We can’t rule out a shower or two on Thursday morning, but the rest of the day looks great. Nice weather will stick around all the way to Labor Day and beyond… enjoy!