8/26/19: Great way to start the work week!

Expect clear and cool conditions for the first day of the work week!

High pressure over the northeast has led to clear skies overnight. That’s keeping temperatures cooler tonight than they were Saturday morning.

Despite the cool start, plenty of sunshine throughout the day means we’ll be in the upper 70’s this afternoon… great weather for getting outside! Expect just a few more clouds building in as we go into the evening.

Temperatures will also feel nice and warm up in the higher elevations and the Adirondacks, where low to mid 70’s can be expected.

Overnight, expect another cool night. A few clouds and a bit of a southeast wind mean that we’ll stay a bit warmer than Saturday night, but still slightly below average for this time of year.

Tuesday looks phenomenal as well, with temperatures a degree or two above where they were Monday. Showers and storms are back in the mix for Wednesday. Rain could linger into Thursday morning, but the second half of the day looks dry.

Nice and warm weather will return for Friday and next weekend. Enjoy!