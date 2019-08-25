8/25/19: Sunny and comfortable by Sunday afternoon!

Don’t be thrown off by the cloudy start… Sunday afternoon will be every bit as nice as Saturday!

The gloomy skies are keeping us warmer now that we were yesterday morning. Cloud cover acts like a blanket, trapping heat close to the ground. As a result, most of us are 5-10 degrees warmer than we were Saturday morning. Expect morning temps in the low 60’s in Albany and surrounding areas, with mid 50’s at higher elevations.

High pressure to our north means winds are out of the east this morning, bringing in more moisture and allowing more cloud cover.

As we go throughout the course of the day, expect the cloud cover to let up. By this afternoon, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees warmer than they were Saturday. Even so, highs in the mid 70’d are just below average for this time of year… enjoy!

Overnight, we’ll experience a big time cool down. Lows in the river valleys will drop to the 50 degree mark.

In the hills and the mountains, it will feel more cold than chilly. Expect temperatures to bottom out around 40 degrees in the Adirondacks. Some spots could see upper 30’s!

Despite the cool start, temperatures will rebound nicely for the afternoon. Expect low to mid 70’s for most of the region.

Tuesday looks great as week, before rain is back in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible next weekend.

Long range data points to a nice looking Labor Day, with almost fall-like temperatures!