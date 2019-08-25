8/25/19: Brilliant Sunshine to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful afternoon was enjoyed for Saturday as we saw a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. If you like the weather this weekend, I have great news! It will last into the beginning of the work week.

High pressure will be directly over us tonight, which will reduce the cloud cover and relax the winds. This will allow our temperatures to fall once again into the mid 40’s to near 50 by Monday morning… Even cooler temperatures will be seen in the Adirondacks.

The nice and quiet weather will carry us through most of the day on Tuesday. Even Tuesday itself will remain fairly quiet, the only difference will be the clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon as our next system approaches.

As you can see in the Radar and Satellite image above our next system is already starting to take shape in the Midwest. The low pressure over the Dakotas will be the energy for the system and the low now just north of Memphis will supply ample amounts of moisture to work with. So the way it is looking right now Wednesday will bring showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder through the afternoon with the showers tapering by Thursday. Friday looks nice right now with a risk of a shower south, at this early vantage point, next weekend looks pretty nice aside from a morning shower threat on Sunday that will drop our temperatures back into the low to mid 70’s for Sunday afternoon.

Have a great week!

-Rob