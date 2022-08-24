Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

A warmer and mostly dry afternoon today with highs reaching the mid 80s for many. Just a couple of pop-up showers mainly north of Albany that developed in the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies clear tonight and with light winds we do expect patchy fog to develop overnight into Thursday morning.

High pressure will be hanging around through the day on Thursday. After some patchy fog clears in the mid-morning hours we will then become partly sunny through the afternoon.

We are watching a system in the Northern Plains that will be moving in on Friday. This will be clashing with warm and humid air and will likely produce a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. An isolated storm could turn strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail the main concerns. Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire area under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms on Friday.





Partly sunny skies on Thursday, a boundary will be trying to sink south which may pop a shower or two, mainly north of Albany through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s for many.





Friday should see partly sunny skies ahead of the cold front. This will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 80s, it will be a bit more humid and this will help to fuel a few of those storms that we are expecting Friday afternoon and evening.





Much more comfortable weather arrives for the weekend with highs back into the low 80s with low levels of humidity. There is the chance for a shower south and east on Sunday, but both days look to be partly sunny. We briefly warm up again for Monday and Tuesday with a thunderstorm threat Tuesday afternoon. That will be associated with a rather strong cold front, that will bring temperatures back down near 80 by Wednesday, with perhaps cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob