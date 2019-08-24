8/24/19: Incredible weather for the weekend!

Cool, quiet, dry… Get out and enjoy this weekend! After a hot and at times stormy week, we deserve this type of weather!

Waking up Saturday morning, everybody is significantly cooler… some south of Albany and into the Berkshires have dropped 10-15 degrees over the past 24 hours!

A cooler start will mean cooler high temps this afternoon… expect low to mid 70’s in the river valleys, and upper 60’s in the higher elevations! Humidity will be low, and skies will be sunny. All around fantastic!

If you’re headed to Saratoga for the Travers, you’re in luck! The nice weather will extend your way as well. Temperatures will be right around 70 for the first post around lunchtime. Expect low 70’s for the big race later in the afternoon.

Overnight, it’ll be another quiet one. A couple spots could see patchy fog, but aside from that expect clear conditions.

Those clear skies will lead to cool temps in the river valleys (50’s)… and COLD temps in the mountains! The Adirondack Mountains will see widespread 40’s, and upper 30’s aren’t out of the question for some. Bundle up!

Sunday will feature more clouds. The Mohawk River valley could see a few raindrops, but the vast majority the Capital Region will stay dry. Highs will range from mid 70’s in the river valleys to the upper 60’s in the hills and mountains.

Monday morning will likely be even cooler, but sunshine will be out in full force for the first half of the work week. Showers return for Wednesday, and will linger into Thursday morning. Next Friday looks warmer, but not uncomfortable. Expect highs around 80 and just a bit of humidity.

By the way… Hurricane Season could be heating up for some in the Southeast! The National Hurricane Center has it’s eye on an area of showers and storms over South Florida. They’re giving it a 90% chance to form into a Tropical Depression over the next 5 days. If it’s able to get a bit stronger than that, it would become Dorian, the 4th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over Florida.

Don’t worry, the storm shouldn’t have an impact on New York weather. Forecast data moves the system northeast along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, then comfortably out to sea. In case you’ve got friends or family down there, we’ll keep an eye on it for you!