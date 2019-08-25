8/24/19: Another Beautiful Day for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and for most, temperatures in the 70’s… The Adirondacks, Catskills and even the higher spots in the Berkshires and southern Vermont enjoyed temperatures in the upper 60’s. We are headed for another cool overnight with most of us dropping into the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees, however, we will see a repeat of today with highs once again on Sunday back into the low to mid 70’s.

An expansive ridge of high pressure continues to build in from the upper Great Lakes, stretching all the way back to Iowa and the upper Midwest.

This is what is bringing us the drier and more comfortable weather for now. We have been seeing clouds with this area of high pressure due to the much cooler air aloft and warmer air near the surface… Because of this the warmer air rises along with all the moisture we have seen and we see those clouds. However, by Monday high pressure will be directly over us and we may be hard pressed to find any clouds. Thanks to this area of high pressure all the west weather has been suppressed to the south, for now.

Now, the tropics have been quite quiet this year, however we are now in the peak of Hurricane season and we have 3 areas of concern as of Saturday afternoon. The newly named Tropical Depression Five is now in the middle of the Atlantic and is forecast to move west over the coming days. It is also forecast to become at least a category 1 hurricane.

We also have an area of concern on the East coast of Florida and along the Eastern Seaboard. That area the National Hurricane Center has given a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. There is also a little area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico that bears watching, however they are only giving that area a 10% chance for development over the coming days.

For us here in the Capital Region, we will enjoy several more days of tranquil weather until our next chance at showers moves into the forecast by Wednesday. However, even beyond that we look to quickly dry out and return to more sunshine to end next week as high pressure once again moves in from the north.

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob