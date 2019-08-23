8/23/19: Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, a breeze at times, but the big difference was the temperatures! We only made it into the mid to upper 70’s this afternoon with much less in the way of humidity as dewpoints spent much of the day in the 50’s. We do it all over again this weekend!

Cold front is well to our south tonight and any chance of precipitation will remain well south of Albany as that system continue to pull away and a very large area of high pressure builds in from the Upper Great Lakes.

This high pressure will lead to a calm and mostly clear overnight which would allow for some areas of fog to develop by Saturday morning.

That expansive area of high pressure will continue to push towards the northeast and that will set the stage for a seasonable afternoon for Saturday and Sunday with just a mix of sun and clouds both days.

If you are heading up to the Saratoga Racecourse for the Travers Stakes we will be seeing some sunshine with a few clouds, but it will certainly remain comfortable with temperatures in the 70’s and very low humidity.

This nice weather sticks around into the beginning of next week, the humidity does return by Tuesday evening heading into Wednesday when we could see a few scattered showers around for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs by the middle of the week get back to the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Tim & Rob