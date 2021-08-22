8/22/2021: Tropical Storm Henri set to bring torrential rains

Buckle up… Tropical Storm Henri is set to bring parts of the News10 region a ridiculous amount of rain, starting tonight.

Moving over colder water before landfall in southern New England weakened the storm slightly, and it lost Hurricane status earlier this morning. Even so, it will still pack a punch that could lead to historic power outages for those along the coast.

The storm will continue to weaken as it approaches us, and expected to move through western or Central Massachusetts as a Tropical Depression later tonight and into Monday. While the center shouldn’t pass over the Capital District, we will still be close enough to see long lived torrential rainfall. Expect things to get going in the Berkshires by the early afternoon, then move into the Capital District in the hours leading up to sunset.

On and off rain could continue overnight and into the day on Monday. Winds that get pushed up the slopes of the Berkshires, Green Mountains, and Catskills will enhance the rainfall rates and lead to especially impressive totals. Some spots in those areas could see a half foot or more of rain. Much of the Capital District can expect 2 to 4 inches through Monday evening.

These amounts of rain will be more than enough to lead to flooding. Everywhere highlighted in green below is under a Flood Watch, and needs to be prepared to take action should a Flood Warning be issued later on. The situation will be especially dicey overnight, when flooding is more difficult to see. Stay off the roads if you can.

On top of the rainfall, some of us could see wind later tonight. While this won’t be anywhere near as strong as what the coast experiences, Berkshire and Bennington counties will likely see gusts of 30-40 miles per hour. High spots will be even windier. With the ground becoming heavily saturated by the rain, it won’t take much to down trees and knock out power for some in those areas.

Henri doesn’t begin to pull away until late Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look much quieter, though we are forecasting warm and somewhat muggy conditions.

A cold front could push through the area later Thursday, bringing a few storms but also clearing us out nicely for Friday and Saturday.



Be safe out there!

-Matt