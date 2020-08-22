8/22/2020 After early morning storm, rain chances aren’t going anywhere…

It was a bit of a rude awakening for some north of Albany this morning! A strong storm developed over the Adirondack Park, tracked through Saratoga County and into Vermont this morning. While there were no reports of damage, many viewers reported torrential downpours and frequent thunder & lightning. Some picked up the better part of an inch of rain!

The storms formed along a slow moving front that’s parked over northern New York. As it will stick around throughout the course of the day, we can’t rule out a few more showers or storms developing along it throughout this afternoon. Any activity should stay north of Albany.

The late-summer feel to the air is back in full force, and high temperatures will again hit the mid to upper 80’s across the region! Expect the warmest spots to be south of Albany, where there will be more sun.

Overnight should stay quiet, with lows bottoming out in the mid 60’s. That would be the warmest night we’ve had in a a few days… remember when we hit the 40’s during the work week?!?

After a very mild start to Sunday, expect scattered showers and storms to form across the News10 region. Unlike Saturday, we’ll all have a chance to see some wet weather. We don;t anticipate a bid severe weather threat, but a storm or two could certainly turn strong and produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Daily rain chances stay in the mix through Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will stay above average through that period.

Relief from the warm and humid weather is on the way, however! Wednesday and Thursday will both feature refreshing starts, with lows in the 50’s. 40’s will be back in the higher terrain surrounding Albany! Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80. Enjoy!