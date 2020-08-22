8/22/20: Hot with Scattered Storms Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a pretty warm and slightly humid start to the weekend. Some of us even dodging showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon. Sunday will feature much of the same with temperatures slightly warmer than today, with some approaching 90.

We are seeing a stationary boundary that is setup just to our north, this will not be moving too much over the next several day and will allow pulses of energy to ride along it and provide us with the threat for showers and storms through Monday.

Because of this, there is the threat once again for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms could become locally strong to severe with strong winds and small hail. Will have to monitor trends through Sunday morning. This activity will continue into the early evening hours on Sunday.

Once the sun sets everything will begin to quiet down and we will see another warm night with partly clear skies and patchy fog developing by Monday morning. A cold front will be pushing through on Tuesday. I think most of the rain or storms that develop will be east of Albany the way it looks right now. However, behind this front another taste of early September weather is waiting for us and this one looks to have a little staying power.

We also have two tropical systems heading for the Gulf of Mexico, Laura and Marco. These are forecast to become hurricanes early next week before making landfall, however, right now it does not appear we will see anything from these systems.

Tuesday, partly sunny, a bit breezy but still in the 80’s, mostly sunny by Wednesday but cooler into the 70’s. The second half of the week is looking quite unsettled and cooler with highs in the mid 70’s with the threat for rain Thursday and Friday. It appears we should clear out in time for the start of the weekend but highs will be stuck in the upper 80’s. Have a great weekend! -Rob