8/22/19: “Transitional Thursday” Becoming Partly Sunny & Less Humid

What a mess! We had 61 storm reports from yesterday’s severe weather. These reports note the problems we had with flooding, damage from the strong winds & torrential downpours.

As storm clean-up continues today-the forecast greatly improves but the true highlight comes Friday-Monday! Today’s a “transitional” day because we have to wait & see improvements through the afternoon. This morning watch for some patchy fog…

As the fog burns off by 9-10 AM, we just have to wait for the clouds to continue to part for more & more sunshine through the afternoon! Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s with decreasing humidity but we’re waiting for the cold front to our NW to pass through for that relief!

We can’t completely rule out a chance shower or two-mostly by dinnertime & thereafter…

Tonight would be a nice night to sleep with the windows open and then get ready for a fantastic stretch of days!

I mean come on-look at this 7 Day! A weekend in August with sunshine & 70s?! It’s quite the “cool” down & we’ll stay dry with no humidity until it starts creeping back in Tuesday? Tuesday with some added humidity also means a chance shower but overall I think we’re drying out until a few showers & thunderstorms possible by Wednesday.