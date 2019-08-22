8/22/19: Beautiful Stretch of Weather through the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

A much calmer day was enjoyed for Thursday afternoon with some breaks of sunshine, however, some of us were also dealing with a few showers and heavier downpours mainly south and east of Albany… If you have been longing for cooler and less humid weather, it arrives on Friday!

Beautiful night is in store for tonight into Friday morning with the exception of a stray shower, mainly south and east of Albany as another weak area of low pressure rides along a very slow moving cold front that is now just to the south of Albany.

But as futurecast shows, it will be out of here very quick, and most of us will remain dry over the next several days.

A very large area of high pressure will be pushing in from Southern Canada and with is will provide plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. So by Friday morning we will see partly to mostly sunny skies.

This sunshine is going nowhere anytime soon! With this area of high pressure dominating the northeast we will see plenty of sunshine right through the upcoming weekend. This nice stretch of weather looks to even continue into early next week before we do see our chances for rain increase by the middle of next week. Humidity will also be staying VERY low through the second half of Tuesday before we start to feel slightly humid once again for the end of next week.

Have a great night!

-Tim & Rob