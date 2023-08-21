Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth and Kevin Appleby:

A humid afternoon today with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Even a few showers and downpours popped up as a cold front moved through. Behind this front the humidity will drop and temperatures will be a touch cooler into the middle of the week.

The seasonably cooler and dry air will remain with us through the middle of the week as high pressure moves in from the north. This will keep us dry with some sunshine through Wednesday before a front tries to move through for Thursday with clouds and showers.

Big heat dome has setup in the middle of the country with extreme heat and high levels of humidity. The good news, if you aren’t a fan of the heat, this will remain in the middle of the country and we will be treated to comfortable temperatures with low levels of humidity.

Futurecast shows the clear skies expected through the afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures will be very comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More sunshine expected for Wednesday with almost exactly the same temperatures in the mid 70s. There will likely be a few more clouds especially later in the day on Wednesday ahead of an approaching warm front.

Clouds with showers will keep our temperatures on the cooler side for Thursday with many in the 60s and low 70s. A few showers will likely stick around for Friday, mainly in the morning, otherwise we will likely remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mid 70s look to prevail with some sunshine through the weekend and into early parts of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Kevin