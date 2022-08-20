Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

More summer-time heat is expected for the second half of the weekend with a touch of humidity. Any rain should hold off until after sunset Sunday and then we will be entering a period of 48 hours or so with better chances at rain showers for Monday and Tuesday. High pressure over the region, extending into the Atlantic is providing the northeast with this very warm weekend.

This same area of high pressure is what will protect most of us through the day on Sunday. An area of low pressure to the west will slowly be moving eastward, it will be bringing rain with it, however, as stated above thanks to high pressure that rain will likely hold off until late Sunday night into Monday morning.

However, because high pressure is advancing so slowly east so will this area of low pressure. That means it will hang out over us for a few days. No day is looking like a washout, but the chances for showers will likely increase from Monday afternoon and last through Tuesday afternoon.

Much like today I think we see temperatures in the 80s to low 90s for Sunday. This will be thanks to a good deal of sunshine through the afternoon, there is the chance, much like today, that a few showers or storms will pop through the heating of the day, but I think most will remain dry during the day.





Because clouds will be more numerous for Monday, temperatures will be a bit cooler. Expect highs to only reach the mid 70s to low 80s for most. These cooler, more seasonable temperatures will be accompanied by showers and perhaps a rumble of two of thunder in the evening. Again, not everyone will see this rain on Monday.





As the area of low pressure moves overhead on Tuesday, expect much of the same with highs in the 70s to near 80, I think there may be a little more coverage of the showers on Tuesday. Most of the guidance is suggesting a half an inch to an inch of rain through Wednesday morning. More rain west of the Hudson Valley, with lesser amounts east into Western New England. Behind this brief cool down, temperatures start warming up for the second half of the week with a run towards 90 again by the end of the week into next weekend. Have a great night! -Rob