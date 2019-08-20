8/20/19: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Tuesday! Storms Return Wednesday…

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be a beautiful, sun-filled and warm day in the mid 80s. Thanks to a cold front sinking south this morning-we’ll notice a drop in humidity today!

Take advantage of the dry time today & tonight before showers & thunderstorms can start popping up overnight…

Wednesday will a day we watch closely with heavy rain & strong thunderstorms likely by the late morning & through the late afternoon. We’ve been upgraded to a slight risk for the entire viewing area with the concern for damaging winds, torrential downpours & it’ll be a day we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

Once we get through a stormy Wednesday, we can see a few leftover showers Thursday but look at this weekend! We’re looking comfy, less humid, sunny & dry by Friday through early next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play