Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

If you enjoyed the weather from Tuesday we are going to be treated to a repeat performance this afternoon. Temperatures may be a touch warmer, but humidity levels will remain on the low side.

High pressure will remain with us today, but will be slowly drifting eastward. This will bring in a light south wind which will likely warm us up slightly higher than yesterday. This will also keep our temperatures a bit milder through the overnight.

As this moves off the coast it will open up the door for our next storm system to move in by Thursday afternoon and evening and linger into Friday with the threat for showers and storms both days but likely more widespread on Friday.

More sunshine with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s, likely holding in the low to mid 70s in the Adirondacks.

Thursday will start out partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, so a bit warmer than the last few mornings.

As the afternoon progresses we will begin to see an increased risk for showers and storms, the best likelihood of these storms will likely be from the Mohawk Valley north. Some of the storms to the north could be on the strong side. Temperatures before the showers and storms arrive should make it into the upper 70s and low 80s.

More widespread showers and storms will be likely on Friday which may keep our temperatures just slightly cooler, but it will be more humid. We look to clear out in time for the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures seasonable in the low 80s. More storms likely for Monday before we dry out and turn a bit warmer by next Tuesday. Have a great day! -Rob