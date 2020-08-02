8/2/2020: Strong storms possible today, then all eyes on Isaias

Grab the umbrella! We’ve got two rounds of rain today, then we’re turning our attention to Tropical Storm Isaias, which will be in our region by Tuesday.

The first round of rain consists of just light rain showers, and is pushing southwest to northeast through our region. Expect it to clear our area by lunchtime, after which a few breaks of sun ar epossible,

That sunshine would warm us up and destabilize the atmosphere. As a result, today’s second round of rain will pack a bit more of a punch. A broken line of storms will develop in the mid-afternoon and move west to east across the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our region in a “Slight Risk” for severe weather this afternoon, which equates to a 2 out of 5 on their scale. On “Slight Risk” days, you can often expect to see several storms turn severe and produce dangerous weather.

The biggest threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Not everyone will see these impacts, but everyone has a chance and should stay weather aware this afternoon. The tornado threat is low, but not quite zero.

Rain will move out by the end of the evening. Expect a mild and muggy evening, with lows ranging from the mid-60’s to 70 degrees in Albany. The humidity continues through the day on Monday, with no rain and highs in the mid 80’s.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Isaias will become the driving force behind our weather. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the system making landfall in the Carolinas early on Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the center of the storm will be over the Chesapeake Bay. We will see rain out ahead of the center, and in some spots several inches could fall.

The center of the storm is expected to pass over the Mid-Hudson valley and into central Massachusetts by the early morning hours of Wednesday. By this point, interaction with land will have greatly weakened Isaias and winds will be down to around 45 miles per hour. The brunt of that wind will be felt on the coast, but it could get blustery in the Taconics and Berkshires.

The weather will improve rapidly through the course of Wednesday morning, with sunshine and highs in the low 80’s for the afternoon. Thursday looks even nicer, with clear skies and temperatures running a degree or two cooler.

Friday will be a touch warmer, with showers pushing through overnight and into Saturday morning.