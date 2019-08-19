8/19/19: Record heat? We’ll be close today…

Stay cool… Monday will bring not only oppressive heat, but also another round of strong storms.

Temperatures will peak in the low 90’s in the river valleys. The record high temperature for the day is 92… if we warm only a few degrees more than expected, history is within reach! With humidity factored in, it could feel like the upper 90’s.

As a result, a Heat Advisory (orange) is in effect for the Hudson River Valley in Saratoga County and southward. The combination of heat and humidity could prove dangerous. Be sure to stay hydrated, and avoid overdoing it outside during the heat of the day.

More strong storms are possible in the afternoon. We’re in a “Marginal” risk for severe weather, as we have been each of the past three days. Remember, even though that’s a “low-end” threat, we’ve seen significant weather impacts and sporadic reports of flooding and wind damage. That’s all in play again today.

The silver lining is that not everyone will see the storms. Saratoga County, which has been especially hard hit over the weekend, should stay relatively calm. We expect the strong storms to stay Albany and southeast. If you’re in Columbia or Berkshire Counties, be ready… target time is mid-afternoon to early evening.

Tuesday looks mostly dry, but still hot and humid with temps in the upper 80’s. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us should finally get a break. Wednesday looks like more widespread rain as a front moves through the region. The end of the week looks wonderful, with clearing skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70’s. Enjoy!