8/18/2019: More storms, heat for the new week

Buckle up… we can expect more storms Sunday afternoon. Sunny conditions around lunchtime mean we’ll warm up quickly. Highs will peak in the upper 80’s.

That will be enough energy for more severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “marginal” risk for severe weather. That’s a low-end threat, but it’s important to note that Friday and Saturday were also “only” marginal risk days. Both days say torrential rainfall and scattered reports of wind damage.

Futurecast radar has storms forming in the Mohawk River Valley around 4PM, and making it to Albany and surrounding areas by 6 or 7. Expect rain in the Berkshires and Bennington County by 7 or 8. Storms will taper off after sunset, but on and off rain will linger into the overnight hours.

The regional weather patterns will continue to pump heat and humidity into the region, culminating in oppressive heat Monday.

Highs will be in the low 90’s, just a degree or two shy of the all time high temperature records. With the humidity factored in, it could feel like mid to upper 90’s. Stay cool and take it easy out there!

We won’t cool down and clear out until a cold front passes us by for the end of the week. Showers could linger into Thursday, but Friday looks cool and dry.

Next weekend looks to be a good one! Expect highs in the upper 70’s with lower humidity on Saturday. Enjoy!